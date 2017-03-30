March 30, 2017
HE'S PRETTY MUCH VICENTE FOX'S PRISON WIFE:
Trump administration seeks mainly modest changes to NAFTA: WSJ (Reuters, 3/30/17)
Under the changes, proposed after President Donald Trump called the pact a "disaster" during the election campaign, Washington would keep some of NAFTA's most controversial provisions, including arbitration panels that let investors in the three nations circumvent local courts to resolve civil claims, the Journal said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 30, 2017 9:38 AM