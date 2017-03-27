HE'S NOT A REPUBLICAN:

The two public pollsters with approval-rating numbers for last week both show downward movement. Rasmussen had Trump at 50/50 on March 21. Today he's at 45/54, which is actually a small improvement over Friday's 44/56. Meanwhile Gallup's three-day rolling average of job-approval numbers has Trump dipping to 36/57, down from 41/54 last Thursday. The 36 percent job approval is the president's lowest rating since his inauguration.





It is probably safe to say that anything less than 40 percent presidential job approval once midterms roll around is going to be a big problem for the president's party; the three times it has happened (Truman '46 and '50 and Bush '06) the White House party lost an average of 38 House seats (along with control of the House).