March 7, 2017
HE'S NOT A REPUBLICAN:
Tucker Carlson: 'Cannot Overstate' How Much 'Republicans in D.C. Hate Donald Trump' (Chandler Gill, March 7, 2017, Daily Beacon)
Fox News host Tucker Carlson told the 2017 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference on Monday that Republicans in Washington, D.C. hate President Donald Trump more than Democrats do."All of them," Carlson said, referring to Republicans in the nation's capital. "You cannot overstate the degree to which Republicans in D.C. hate Donald Trump. I mean, they really hate him."
