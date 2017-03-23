HE'S EVEN LYING WHEN HE SAYS "AND" AND "THE"::

One of my ideas here is that throughout the campaign and now as president, you have used disputed statements, this is one of them that is disputed, the claim that three million undocumented people voted in the election...





Well I think I will be proved right about that too.





The claim that Muslims celebrated on 9-11 in New Jersey...





Well if you look at the reporter, he wrote the story in the Washington Post.





But my idea is that whatever the reality of what you are describing, the fact that they are disputed makes them a more effective message, that you are able to spread the message further, that more people get excited about it, that it gets on TV.





Well now if you take a look at the votes, when I say that, I mean mostly they register wrong, in other words, for the votes, they register incorrectly, and/or illegally. And they then vote. You have tremendous numbers of people. In fact I'm forming a committee on it.





But there's no evidence that 3 million people voted with...





We'll see after the committee. I have people say it was more than that.