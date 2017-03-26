HE IS WHO THEY THOUGHT HILLARY WAS:

"If I really wanted to whisper something in his ear, I would probably go to Rhona," said New York grocery billionaire John Catsimitidis, who's dabbled in New York Republican politics and has known Trump for decades.





Some of the calls are just a matter of habit for people who have dealt with Graff for decades--but some see her as a way to get around White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and others surrounding Trump in Washington.





Roger Stone, a Republican strategist and long-time confidant of Trump, described Graff as a favored point of contact for "anyone who thinks the system in Washington will block their access."





"I go through Rhona," said Stone. "She's a woman of excellent judgment who reflects her boss' views. She has to field requests from a lot of people."





Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort also stays in touch with the president through Graff, though a person close to Manafort said "it's so infrequent, it's not worth the mention."





"If I wanted to get something to Trump without calling his cell phone, I'd send it to Rhona," said another confidant who goes through Graff to get to Trump. "Rhona is always going to be around." [...]





Trump associates nevertheless say they'd rather go through Graff than through official White House channels, because they can be assured that messages will actually get to the President. Trump has even directed some people to go directly to Graff rather than the White House, according to two associates who have received this advice.





The president has been resisting the isolation of the White House by spending his weeknights making phone calls to old friends - a kitchen cabinet he relies on, to the irritation of some staff, including Priebus.