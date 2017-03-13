HATE IS THIN GRUEL:

The global rise of nationalist politics suffered a setback in the heart of Australia's mining belt, as an anti-immigrant party won fewer votes than expected in state elections, contributing to a crushing loss for the government.





The Western Australia state branch of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's ruling Liberal Party joined with a controversial, right-wing firebrand in hopes her high profile would help avert an expected election defeat. The gamble backfired, with the conservatives losing office and Pauline Hanson's One Nation party securing less than 5% of the vote.