HARD TO BELIEVE...:

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., conceded Monday that the source for a dramatic statement he made last week about possible intelligence surveillance of members of President Donald Trump's transition team was someone he had met with at the White House.





The disclosure, showing coordination between the White House and Nunes, added to questions about whether the congressman could lead the intelligence panel in an impartial investigation of Russian involvement in the presidential election and possible links to Trump's advisers.



