GREATEST WAR EVER:

ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH (AP) -- The crowded skies over Islamic State-held territory have complicated US-led airstrikes targeting the extremists, though military planners are working to keep fliers safe, an American pilot involved in the bombing campaign has told The Associated Press.





Lt. Cmdr. William Vuillet also described the efforts American forces use to try to minimize civilian casualties from strikes on major cities like Mosul, where allied forces are trying to sweep the remaining militants out of the western half of Iraq's second-largest city.





Vuillet said he believes coalition forces will "eradicate" the extremist group responsible for mass killings, beheadings and other atrocities targeting civilians across the Middle East and around the world.





It "is really above and beyond what we saw in the past from al-Qaeda," he said. "It is really a fight of good and evil."