GREATEST WAR EVER:

Russian news agencies say six Russian national guard troops and six assailants have been killed in an attack on a military unit in Chechnya.





The reports said a group of militants attempted to gain access to the unit in a thick fog at 2:30 a.m. local time on March 24.





Six servicemen were killed in the ensuing battle, and there are wounded," the state-run TASS agency quoted an unnamed representative of the national guard forces as saying.