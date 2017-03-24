March 24, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Reports Say Six Russian Troops, Six Militants Killed In Chechnya Fighting (Radio Liberty, 3/24/17)
Russian news agencies say six Russian national guard troops and six assailants have been killed in an attack on a military unit in Chechnya.The reports said a group of militants attempted to gain access to the unit in a thick fog at 2:30 a.m. local time on March 24.Six servicemen were killed in the ensuing battle, and there are wounded," the state-run TASS agency quoted an unnamed representative of the national guard forces as saying.
