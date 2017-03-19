March 19, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Israel threatens to 'destroy' Syrian air defence systems (AFP, 3/19/17)
Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Sunday threatened to destroy Syrian air defence systems after they fired ground-to-air missiles at Israeli warplanes carrying out strikes."The next time the Syrians use their air defence systems against our planes we will destroy them without the slightest hesitation," Lieberman said on Israeli public radio.
