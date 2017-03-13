GOVERNING IS NOT POLITICS:





In France, Nicolas Sarkozy was a master of this. The agenda he ran on was very good; the problem was that he just didn't implement it. He lost re-election by a hair, in the context of an economic slump. If he had faced down protests early in his term to implement the kinds of labor market reforms he'd promised and that nearly all economists agree would have helped France, he almost certainly would have been re-elected. His cowardice wasn't just immoral. It was his undoing.





And so now, take the American Health Care Act, the House GOP's ObamaCare replacement bill that Trump is forcefully backing. Trump's goal is political: He wants to be able to take credit for passing a bill that "repeals and replaces" ObamaCare. But he got elected on a very different promise on health care: He said he would build a "great system" that would "cover everyone." The AHCA can't do that because it is designed with parliamentary-political kabuki in mind: It doesn't spend enough money to cover everyone to appease hard-right Republicans; at the same time, it doesn't go deep enough in terms of free-market reforms to actually change the system in a positive way, so as to not to turn off too many moderates.





There is an implicit contempt for voters at work here. The bill assumes that voters are just too dumb to notice its impact and need to be razzled-dazzled by PR. But it also assumes that policy doesn't actually change much. Both those assumptions are mistaken.