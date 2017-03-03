The California economy started 2017 on a strong note, with employers in January adding 9,700 jobs and the jobless rate dropping to 5.1%, according to data released by the Employment Development Department.





January was a banner month for the country -- which gained a net 227,000 new jobs. But California continued its years-long trend of outpacing the national economy in job growth, piling on jobs at a year-over-year rate of 2%, faster than the national rate of 1.6%.







