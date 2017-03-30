GOD BLESS AMERICA:

Invented by Pop Pasta, this actually isn't the first time pasta's joined forces with a classic baked good, and truth be told, the new version isn't all that different from its predecessors. Actually, it's...exactly the same. The spaghetti doughnut is basically just a new version of the ever-popular, Pinterest-approved "spaghetti pie": pasta combined with eggs and and cheese, then baked. The only difference is that it's portable and shaped like a doughnut.





That's precisely why it's so provocative, though. It's shaped like a doughnut. But it's also spaghetti. CANNOT COMPUTE.