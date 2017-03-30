March 30, 2017
FIGHTING FOR THE LIFE BOATS IS GONNA GET UGLY...:
Senior White House aide Katie Walsh moving to pro-Trump political group (SHANE GOLDMACHER, MATTHEW NUSSBAUM, TARA PALMERI and ALEX ISENSTADT, 03/30/17, Politico)
President Donald Trump on Thursday launched his first West Wing shake-up less than three months into his term, sending deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh to bolster the flagging outside group that was meant to support his agenda.
