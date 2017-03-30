FAILING THE THRESHOLD QUESTION:

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-WY) today reintroduced the Currency Optimization, Innovation, and National Savings Act of 2017 (COINS Act), legislation that would modernize our currency by moving to a $1 dollar coin, reduce the cost of nickel production and suspend the minting of the penny, which currently costs more than one cent to produce. These money-saving reforms, which have been studied and supported by the non-partisan Government Accountability Office, could generate up to $16 billion in taxpayer savings.





"With our country facing $20 trillion in debt, Congress must act to protect the American taxpayer," said Senator McCain. "By reforming and modernizing America's outdated currency system, this commonsense bill would bring about billions in savings without raising taxes."