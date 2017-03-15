March 15, 2017
FAILED PRESIDENT, SUCCESSFUL PRESIDENCY:
Donald Trump's failing presidency (James Pethokoukis, March 15, 2017, The Week)
What would a failed Trump administration look like?It certainly doesn't need to involve President Trump's impeachment and removal from office. Rather, imagine this: As the 2018 midterm elections approach, Trump's only accomplishment is starting construction on the southern border mega-wall. No ObamaCare replacement. No big tax cut. No big infrastructure plan. And millions of American voters are starting to consider that handing total power in Washington to a party led by a short-attention-span novice was a cosmically bad idea.
If he can go two years without screwing up the economy he inherited his presidency will be succeeding.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 15, 2017 8:57 AM