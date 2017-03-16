DUDE? RACIAL HYGIENE IS NATIONAL SECURITY TO THESE GUYS:

If, as the President and his aides state, the chaos in the specified six countries prevents reliable decisions, then consular officers, properly instructed, will more often deny visas; and if the information is always unreliable, then visas will be regularly denied. But this could have been done on a case-by-case basis, looking at the actual records of the applicant under uniform standards--and without any religious or nationality discrimination. Under this regime, there would be no Muslim or six-country ban, but all of the EO's stated objectives would be met, without any potential court challenge.