March 16, 2017
DUDE? RACIAL HYGIENE IS NATIONAL SECURITY TO THESE GUYS:
There was Never a National Security Need for the Travel Ban (Robert Loeb, March 16, 2017, Lawfare)
If, as the President and his aides state, the chaos in the specified six countries prevents reliable decisions, then consular officers, properly instructed, will more often deny visas; and if the information is always unreliable, then visas will be regularly denied. But this could have been done on a case-by-case basis, looking at the actual records of the applicant under uniform standards--and without any religious or nationality discrimination. Under this regime, there would be no Muslim or six-country ban, but all of the EO's stated objectives would be met, without any potential court challenge.
