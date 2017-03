DONALD WHO?:





Congressional Republicans might deliver some more bad news for President Donald Trump, fresh off their embarrassing failure to scrap Obamacare: No new money is coming to build his wall.





Even the rubes who thought he'd repeal Obamacare had to know this was a non-starter.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 28, 2017 4:20 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd