DONALD WHO?:

Donald Trump handed the German chancellor Angela Merkel a bill -- thought to be for more than £300bn -- for money her country "owed" Nato for defending it when they met last weekend, German government sources have revealed.





The bill -- handed over during private talks in Washington -- was described as "outrageous" by one German minister.





"The concept behind putting out such demands is to intimidate the other side, but the chancellor took it calmly and will not respond to such provocations," the minister said.