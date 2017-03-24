March 24, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Trump the Dealmaker Projects Bravado, but Behind the Scenes, Faces Rare Self-Doubt (GLENN THRUSH and MAGGIE HABERMAN, MARCH 23, 2017, NY Times)
[T]hursday's reality check came with a Trumpian dose of the surreal.Mr. Trump appeared almost oblivious to the dire situation unfolding in the hours after he hosted a meeting with members of the House Freedom Caucus at the White House, where he made the case Mr. Winston pointed to -- that not passing the health bill risks the rest of the Republican agenda.In the midafternoon, a beaming Mr. Trump climbed into the rig of a black tractor-trailer, which had been driven to the White House for an event with trucking industry executives, honking the horn and posing for a series of tough-guy photos -- one with his fists held aloft, another staring straight ahead, hands gripping the large wheel, his face compressed into an excited scream.At a meeting inside shortly afterward, Mr. Trump announced that he was pressed for time and needed to go make calls for more votes.A reporter informed him that the vote had already been called off.
That's Andrew Ferguson-worthy.
