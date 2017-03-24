DONALD WHO?:

[T]hursday's reality check came with a Trumpian dose of the surreal.





Mr. Trump appeared almost oblivious to the dire situation unfolding in the hours after he hosted a meeting with members of the House Freedom Caucus at the White House, where he made the case Mr. Winston pointed to -- that not passing the health bill risks the rest of the Republican agenda.





In the midafternoon, a beaming Mr. Trump climbed into the rig of a black tractor-trailer, which had been driven to the White House for an event with trucking industry executives, honking the horn and posing for a series of tough-guy photos -- one with his fists held aloft, another staring straight ahead, hands gripping the large wheel, his face compressed into an excited scream.





At a meeting inside shortly afterward, Mr. Trump announced that he was pressed for time and needed to go make calls for more votes.





A reporter informed him that the vote had already been called off.