DONALD WHO?:





Facing a new wave of questions about his ties to Russia, US President Donald Trump is telling advisers and allies that he may shelve -- at least temporarily -- his plan to pursue a deal with Moscow on the Islamic State group and other national security matters, according to administration officials and Western diplomats.





It's obviously early yet, and he can do some damage as we go along, but thus far the deep state appears to be saving us from the worst impulses of Donald/Bannon.



