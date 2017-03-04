DEPENDS WHAT THE MEANING OF MEETING IS...:

Carter Page, a former campaign adviser to President Trump, stumbled through an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Friday night, admitting to having met with a Russian official after previously denying it. As Trump's team faces increasing scrutiny over ties to Russia, Page admitted to meeting with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak but downplayed the significance of it, at one point questioning the meaning of the word "meeting." "Anderson, a great analogy is you and I were members of the same health club here in New York previously. And I remember walking by you even though we didn't know each other and I said, 'Hi, Anderson,' and you said hello and we, you know, a nice little exchange for half a second. Now, does that to you constitute a meeting?"