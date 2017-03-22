March 22, 2017
DANGER! DANGER! DANGER!...:
To Promise Free Things Is to Lie (Ben Shapiro, 3/22/17, National Review)
President Trump represents the notion, ascendant in Republican circles, that the only way to win elections is to fib to the American people. Power is its own justification, and there is no better way to demonstrate power than by promulgating a big lie. That fits with Trump's view of the world, in which success is its own virtue.
With the Journal and NR admitting that Donald is a congenital liar the bubble risks being breached.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2017 9:22 AM