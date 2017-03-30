March 30, 2017
COMIC GOLD:
GOP Rep. 'Misspoke' When He Said Nunes 'Works For The President' (MATT SHUHAM, MARCH 30, 2017, TPM)
"Are you concerned at all that he was viewing what he said was classified information at the White House, and then reported it back to the White House?" MSNBC's Craig Melvin asked Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) Thursday morning, referring to Nunes."You've got to keep in mind who he works for. He works for the President, he answers to the President," Yoho replied.
The Founders wept.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 30, 2017 3:38 PM