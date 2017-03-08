March 8, 2017
COLLABORATION CORROBORATION:
Russian diplomat under U.S. scrutiny in election meddling speaks (KEVIN G. HALL, PETER STONE, GREG GORDON AND DAVID GOLDSTEIN, 2/15/17, McClatchy)
A Russian diplomat who worked in the Washington embassy left the country last August while federal investigators examined whether he played a key covert role in the alleged Kremlin-directed plot to influence last fall's U.S. elections.Two people with knowledge of a multi-agency investigation into the Kremlin's meddling have told McClatchy that Mikhail Kalugin was under scrutiny when he departed. He has been an important figure in the inquiry into how Russia bankrolled the email hacking of top Democrats and took other measures to defeat Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump capture the White House, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the investigation. [...]Kalugin was "withdrawn from Washington at short notice because Moscow feared his heavy involvement in the US presidential election operation . . . would be exposed in the media," the former British MI6 officer Christopher Steele reported. "" [...]McClatchy reported in January that several law enforcement and intelligence agencies, led by the FBI, are collaborating in the investigation of Russia's influence on the election. Five congressional panels, including the House of Representatives and Senate Intelligence committees, are conducting their own inquiries.Several members of Congress, both Democratic and Republican, said Monday's resignation of retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as Trump's national security adviser reaffirmed the need for investigations into Russia's meddling. In resigning Monday, Flynn acknowledged that he had discussed U.S. sanctions with Russia's ambassador before Trump's inauguration and had misled others about the nature of the conversation.Flynn was mentioned in Steele's reports as one of several U.S. citizens Russia cultivated. In December 2015, Flynn was paid an undisclosed sum to speak at a Moscow gala, where he sat beside Russian President Vladimir Putin.Although Steele began sharing what he'd learned with the FBI last July, it is not clear whether he alerted U.S. investigators to Kalugin or they already were scrutinizing his activities.
Steele, who built a strong reputation in the intelligence world, spent much of his career spying on Moscow and tapped a longtime network of Russian sources. He spent months gathering research about Trump for a Washington consulting firm. Last fall, Mother Jones magazine quoted him, before he was publicly identified, as saying he was so alarmed by what he found that he began sharing information with the FBI. [...]A Steele report, dated Sept. 14, 2016, said Kalugin was involved in moving "tens of thousands of dollars" to cyber hackers and other operatives through a system that distributes pension benefits to Russian military veterans living in the United States.One of the sources familiar with the federal investigation gave credence to parts of that statement, saying: "The Russian embassy was known to funnel payments and make contacts with current Russian citizens, former Russian citizens who are now American citizens, and American citizens."
