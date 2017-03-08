COLLABORATION CORROBORATION:

A Russian diplomat who worked in the Washington embassy left the country last August while federal investigators examined whether he played a key covert role in the alleged Kremlin-directed plot to influence last fall's U.S. elections.





Two people with knowledge of a multi-agency investigation into the Kremlin's meddling have told McClatchy that Mikhail Kalugin was under scrutiny when he departed. He has been an important figure in the inquiry into how Russia bankrolled the email hacking of top Democrats and took other measures to defeat Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump capture the White House, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the investigation. [...]





Kalugin was "withdrawn from Washington at short notice because Moscow feared his heavy involvement in the US presidential election operation . . . would be exposed in the media," the former British MI6 officer Christopher Steele reported. "" [...]





McClatchy reported in January that several law enforcement and intelligence agencies, led by the FBI, are collaborating in the investigation of Russia's influence on the election. Five congressional panels, including the House of Representatives and Senate Intelligence committees, are conducting their own inquiries.





Several members of Congress, both Democratic and Republican, said Monday's resignation of retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as Trump's national security adviser reaffirmed the need for investigations into Russia's meddling. In resigning Monday, Flynn acknowledged that he had discussed U.S. sanctions with Russia's ambassador before Trump's inauguration and had misled others about the nature of the conversation.





Flynn was mentioned in Steele's reports as one of several U.S. citizens Russia cultivated. In December 2015, Flynn was paid an undisclosed sum to speak at a Moscow gala, where he sat beside Russian President Vladimir Putin.





Although Steele began sharing what he'd learned with the FBI last July, it is not clear whether he alerted U.S. investigators to Kalugin or they already were scrutinizing his activities.