BUT WE JUST KNOW IT WAS OBAMA!:

Speaking to reporters from the White House briefing room without cameras present, White House press secretary Sean Spicer referred reporters to his weekend statement calling on the House and Senate intelligence committees to investigate the wiretapping charges as part of their broader probe of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He refused to add clarity or context to Trump's Twitter missives, saying neither the president nor the White House would comment further until the congressional investigations are completed.





"I'm just going to let the tweet speak for itself," Spicer said.