BUT WE ALREADY KNEW HE WAS THE WORST SALESMAN EVER:

[A] CNN/ORC poll released Friday finds that the public is actually moving in the opposite direction since Trump has won election.





Americans are more likely to say that the nation's top immigration priority should be to allow those in the US illegally to gain legal status -- and six in 10 say they are more concerned that deportation efforts will be overzealous than they are that dangerous criminals will be overlooked.





All told, 60% say the government's top priority in dealing with illegal immigration should be developing a plan to allow those in the US illegally who have jobs to become legal residents.





In contrast, 26% say developing a plan to stop illegal border crossings should be the top priority and 13% say deportation of those in the US illegally should be the first priority. [...]





Offering citizenship to those immigrants who are living in the US illegally but hold a job, speak English and are willing to pay back taxes is immensely popular, with 90% behind such a plan. That's consistent across party lines, with 96% of Democrats, 89% of independents and 87% of Republicans behind it.