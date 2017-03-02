BUBBLE BOY:

Donald Trump's TV viewing habits have changed since he became president -- networks he views as hostile have fallen out of favor, Fox News is in heavy rotation -- creating an unusually close relationship between a president and a news outlet.





Long a voracious consumer of cable news, Trump has cut back how much he watches CNN and MSNBC in recent weeks, having sworn off the latter network's "Morning Joe" after criticism from its hosts, according to a senior White House aide privy to the president's viewing habits.