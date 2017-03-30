BILL ONLY NEEDS ONE EYE TO BE KING:

A California documentarian once did a lengthy radio piece on survivors of suicide leaps off the Golden Gate Bridge. He didn't have to do a lot of interviewing.





The few people he spoke with all expressed one emotion: somewhere between making the jump and hitting the water they had second thoughts.





Not so Kyle Shanahan.





"Nothing in that game I'd do differently," the former Falcons offensive coordinator and new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers said yesterday...