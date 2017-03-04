BETRAY? ALL HIS TWEETS ARE ADVERTISEMENTS FOR IGNORANCE:

In either context, the president's remarks alleging his phones were "tapped" are simply preposterous and reflect his complete ignorance of how the various surveillance authorities retained by the government over which he now presides actually work. The president cannot, on his own, authorize surveillance of a U.S. citizen. Whether for domestic criminal purposes or foreign intelligence purposes, a court order is required, either through a standard Article III court or the FISC. There is no indication in any of the reporting that a FISA warrant was issued targeting Trump specifically. Even if collected records encompassed by the FISA warrant - whether the broad Heat Street claim or the more limited BBC/McClatchy claim - included phones calls, emails and/or financial records identifying Trump by name, the minimization procedures imposed by the FISC would have required - absent specific exceptions - that his name be deleted or "masked." The investigators and analysts would not be aware of the fact that it was the president's calls, emails or financial records they were reviewing, at least not without external information independent of the records themselves.





Trump is a political and government novice, and this is not the first time he has put his complete ignorance of governmental laws on show for the world to see via Twitter. It would be in his best interests - and in the best interests of the country - for him to start educating himself on the laws and procedures that apply to the government he now runs.