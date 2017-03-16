March 16, 2017
BECAUSE EVERY ABORTION KILLS CHRIST A LITTLE BIT:
Feminists stage bloody fake abortion on woman dressed as Virgin Mary (Claire Chretien, March 13, 2017, LifeSiteNews)
Feminists in pink masks pretended to commit an abortion on a woman dressed as the Virgin Mary outside a northern Argentina cathedral as part of an International Women's Day protest last week.A photo of the protest shows what looks like blood and body parts gushing from between the Virgin Mary's legs, facilitated by the pink mask-wearing feminists. The woman dressed as the Virgin Mary holds a fist in the air. She appears to be smiling and wearing a rosary around her neck.
