March 16, 2017

BECAUSE EVERY ABORTION KILLS CHRIST A LITTLE BIT:

Feminists stage bloody fake abortion on woman dressed as Virgin Mary (Claire Chretien, March 13, 2017, LifeSiteNews) 

Feminists in pink masks pretended to commit an abortion on a woman dressed as the Virgin Mary outside a northern Argentina cathedral as part of an International Women's Day protest last week.

A photo of the protest shows what looks like blood and body parts gushing from between the Virgin Mary's legs, facilitated by the pink mask-wearing feminists. The woman dressed as the Virgin Mary holds a fist in the air. She appears to be smiling and wearing a rosary around her neck. 

