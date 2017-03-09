A British politician who has emerged as a close ally of President Trump on Thursday visited the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where embattled WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is living, BuzzFeed News reported.





Nigel Farage, the former United Kingdom Independence Party leader and a top advocate for Britain's exit from the European Union, reportedly spent about 40 minutes at the embassy.





He told BuzzFeed News as he was leaving that he could not remember what he was doing there and refused to answer questions on whether he had met with Assange.





WikiLeaks released hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman last year during the presidential race, a series of leaks that damaged Clinton's candidacy.

Assange never explicitly endorsed Trump, but WikiLeaks's Twitter account has at times sought to defend him and attack his enemies.