AS WE USED TO RECOGNIZE OF OUR OPPONENTS...:





Before Trump, elite conservatives generally weren't populist. They didn't support trade protectionism or erecting border walls or dispatching deportation forces. For all their talk of security and law enforcement, Republicans retained a commitment to relatively liberal immigration policies. They even talked periodically about comprehensive immigration reform, including citizenship or "earned legal status" for undocumented people. The organizing principle of conservatism was, ostensibly, limited government.





Now that Donald Trump is president, though, he and his team are attempting to win over traditional conservatives--like those in the Mandarin Oriental audience last week. Miller was speaking at the annual Ideas Summit hosted by National Review, the pioneering conservative magazine founded by William F. Buckley to "stand athwart history, yelling Stop." In that tradition, National Review published an entire issue early last year, titled "Against Trump," about why he was "a menace to American conservatism who would take the work of generations and trample it underfoot," in the words of the magazine's editors.





But after Trump won the Republican nomination, National Review dedicated itself more to criticizing Hillary Clinton than stopping her opponent. And after Trump won the election and took office, it became a leader of the "anti-anti-Trump" movement, attacking Trump's critics even while disagreeing with the substance or execution of his actions. The magazine also began to focus on the many areas where it agreed with him.