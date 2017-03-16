March 16, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
Low carbon drive 'cuts household bills' (Roger Harrabin, 3/16/17, BBC)
Britain's low carbon energy revolution is actually saving money for households, a report says.Households make a net saving of £11 a month, according to analysis from the Committee on Climate Change.It calculates that subsidies to wind and solar are adding £9 a month to the average bill, but that rules promoting energy efficiency save £20 a month.
Cut the subsidies; hike the carbon taxes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 16, 2017 5:15 AM