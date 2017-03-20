AND CATASTROPHIC SUFFICES FOR THE REST OF US:





At Stanford, in sunny, health-conscious California, Milstein saw the same thing. As a member of Stanford's employee benefits committee, which oversees the university's self-funded health insurance plan, he knew that medically fragile Stanford employees were sucking up the vast majority of health care spending and straining Stanford's system, without many signs of improved health. He had a theory for why this was happening. The patients weren't the problem; the problem was that the health care system was treating them the way it treats everybody else.





Milstein also had a theory for how to solve the problem. What if you took the concept of an intensive care unit--a single location that pulls together all the personnel and technology needed to care for the sickest patients in a hospital--and applied it to patients who were well enough not to be in the hospital but a lot sicker than the average patient in a primary care doctor's practice? Some of these people are old and frail, but many are young, hold down jobs at Stanford, raise families, and coach Little League, even though they have one or more chronic illness, like diabetes, depression, or cancer. They are among the most expensive to care for not just because they are sick, but also because the health care system is inefficient and disorganized when it comes to taking care of their multiple conditions. Why not organize the care around them the way a hospital organizes all the nurses, doctors, and technology needed for patients in the ICU?