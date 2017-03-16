AN APPROPRIATE CONTEMPT FOR HIS PEERS:





The Patriots coach and chief decision-maker had the Dont'a Hightower free agency situation pegged from the outset. No franchise or transition tag was necessary. He let his defensive captain take a stroll on the open market and find his worth, knowing no crazy money would be offered. At least, not by any desirable teams. The Hoodie was right, of course.





Of all the in-house free agents on the Pats' list, Belichick needed Hightower to remain. He was the top priority for the defending Super Bowl champions. There was no option in sight at linebacker who could provide all Hightower brings to the table.





Belichick figured no team would place as much value on Hightower, who's able to rush off the edge, blitz from the inside, stuff the run and cover running backs and tight ends in the Patriots system. No one values that kind of versatility as much as the coach who has five Super Bowl rings since 2001.