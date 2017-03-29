March 29, 2017
AMERICA FOURTH!:
Ex-Writer: Breitbart Broke the Law : A Breitbart News writer complained to the DOJ that the media site was allegedly cutting shady deals with its landlord, a wealthy Egyptian politician. (LACHLAN MARKAY, TIM MAK, ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, 03.29.17, Daily Beast)
A former Breitbart News writer alleged the site was acting as an illegal influence operation for its Washington, D.C. landlord, an obscure Egyptian politician cited this week by a Capitol Hill media association that denied Breitbart press credentials.Two sources with direct knowledge, including one former Breitbart writer, say a reporter for the pro-Trump news organization was behind a complaint to the Department of Justice implicating then-chairman Steve Bannon and Moustafa El-Gindy, an Egyptian businessman and former legislator and the owner of Breitbart's Washington office.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 29, 2017 6:07 PM