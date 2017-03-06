Hayden's comments came after it was reported a conservative radio host's comments aggregated by Breitbart inspired Trump to accuse former President Barack Obama of bugging phones at Trump Tower, a claim reportedly rejected as false by the FBI.





"You have a Breitbart news story essentially launching the Starfleet of the federal government about one of the most horrible political scandals in American history, if true," Hayden said, adding that it was "very troubling" the president seeming to value Breitbart reports over data compiled by intelligence agencies. [...]





The former four-star Air Force general said too that "there's an amazing consistency" on a number of subjects between the information disseminated by Russian outlets and conservative sources like the Drudge Report, radio and television host Sean Hannity, and Breitbart.





"There are powerful parallels between the Russian narrative and things being said," Hayden said, adding that the president also uses similar talking points.



