March 21, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Fox pulls Napolitano from air after Trump report (DAVID BAUDER, 3/20/17, AP)
Fox News Channel has pulled legal analyst Andrew Napolitano from the air after disavowing his on-air claim that British intelligence officials had helped former President Barack Obama spy on Donald Trump.A person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a personnel matter said Napolitano has been benched and won't be appearing on the air in the near future.
