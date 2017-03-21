March 21, 2017

ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Fox pulls Napolitano from air after Trump report (DAVID BAUDER, 3/20/17, AP) 

Fox News Channel has pulled legal analyst Andrew Napolitano from the air after disavowing his on-air claim that British intelligence officials had helped former President Barack Obama spy on Donald Trump.

A person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a personnel matter said Napolitano has been benched and won't be appearing on the air in the near future.

Posted by at March 21, 2017 9:14 AM

  

