ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Senator Mike Crapo, the panel's Republican chairman, said reducing sanctions could encourage Moscow to continue aggressive actions, three years after it annexed Ukraine's Crimea region.





Senator Sherrod Brown, the ranking Democrat, said the panel should look at increasing sanctions.





"Russia remains a hostile, recalcitrant power, deploying its military, cyber-enabled information espionage activities and economic tactics to harm the United States and drive a wedge between it and its allies," Crapo said. [...]





Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was forced from that position last month after revelations that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with Moscow's ambassador to the United States before Trump took office.





Brown noted a report by U.S. intelligence agencies concluding that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election on Trump's behalf. He said the committee should focus on how it can strengthen its response to Russia.