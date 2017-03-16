ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

We're not even two months into Donald Trump's presidency, and his agenda is in deep trouble.





What was to be his most significant executive action -- his immigration and travel "ban" aimed at refugees and people from several predominantly Muslim countries -- was dealt another blow Wednesday night, when a federal judge blocked a revised version of it just hours before it was set to go into effect. [...]





So Trump's top executive action remains on ice -- and it's becoming clear that his top legislative priority is in very serious trouble too. As I wrote yesterday, the things that need to happen for the American Health Care Act to reach Trump's desk aren't yet happening.





Instead, swing Republicans are turning against the GOP bill after this week's dismal CBO report, while conservatives continue to criticize it from the right. Speaker Paul Ryan now admits that the bill can't even pass the House as is, let alone the Senate.





Ryan is weighing a major revision of the bill before taking it to the House floor. But it's difficult to see how he can please both the Freedom Caucus (which wants deeper cuts) and the Coverage Caucus (which is concerned about millions of people losing coverage). The upshot is that Trump lacks a significant legislative accomplishment and doesn't seem to be close to getting one.