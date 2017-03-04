March 4, 2017
ALL YOU REALLY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THESE GUYS...:
Trump, Offering No Evidence, Says Obama Tapped His Phones (MICHAEL D. SHEAR and MICHAEL S. SCHMIDT, MARCH 4, 2017, NY Times)
...is that the FBI was able to argue plausibly that one or more of them are agents of a foreign power.[A] senior White House official said that Donald F. McGahn II, the president's chief counsel, was working on Saturday to secure access to what Mr. McGahn believed was an order issued by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court authorizing some form of surveillance related to Mr. Trump and his associates.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 4, 2017 5:51 PM