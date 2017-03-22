March 22, 2017
ALL LIES, ALL THE TIME:
A President's Credibility : Trump's falsehoods are eroding public trust, at home and abroad. (WSJ, March 21, 2017)
If President Trump announces that North Korea launched a missile that landed within 100 miles of Hawaii, would most Americans believe him? Would the rest of the world? We're not sure, which speaks to the damage that Mr. Trump is doing to his Presidency with his seemingly endless stream of exaggerations, evidence-free accusations, implausible denials and other falsehoods. [...][T]he President clings to his assertion like a drunk to an empty gin bottle, rolling out his press spokesman to make more dubious claims.
A drunk would have been preferable to a pathological liar. But did he ever have any credibility?
MORE:
Trump Winery in Virginia seeks more foreign workers (AP, Mar. 20, 2017)
Trump Vineyard Estates, better known as Trump Winery, asked to bring in 29 workers this season through the federal H-2A visa program, The Daily Progress reported (http://bit.ly/2nL4wDB ). The program enables agricultural employers who anticipate a shortage of domestic workers to bring foreign workers to the U.S. to do agricultural jobs or perform other temporary or seasonal services.Trump Vineyard Estates, owned by Eric Trump, initially applied for six foreign workers in December. Two months later, the company applied for 23 more. Both job orders for Trump Vineyard Estates say the primary tasks include planting and cultivating vines, adding grow tubes and pruning grape vines.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2017 7:07 AM