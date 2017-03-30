March 30, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE (profanity alert):
What George W. Bush Really Thought of Donald Trump's Inauguration (Yashar Ali, 3/29/17, New York)
Bush's endearing struggle with his poncho at the event quickly became a meme, prompting many Democrats on social media to admit that they already pined for the relative normalcy of his administration. Following Trump's short and dire speech, Bush departed the scene and never offered public comment on the ceremony.But, according to three people who were present, Bush gave a brief assessment of Trump's inaugural after leaving the dais: "That was some weird [****]."
