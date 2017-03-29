March 29, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Farmworker union underpaid its own organizers, judge rules (Los Angeles Times, 3/28/17)
The union founded on the principle of protecting farmworkers from wage abuses will have to shell out more than $800,000 in back pay to its own organizers, a Monterey County judge ruled this week.
The United Farm Workers America failed to pay two dozen of its organizers for some of the hours they worked, including overtime and meal periods, for more than four years, Monterey Superior Court Judge Thomas Wills ruled Monday.
