ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Republicans control more than 70% of the Kansas state legislature. And they just voted to take part in one of Obamacare's most critical programs.





In a 25-14 vote, Kansas state senators voted for the state to take part in the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage for millions of low-income Americans throughout the country. That follows the Kansas state House of Representatives' similar green light for the program last week. [...]





The fact that so many moderate Republicans joined with a unified Democratic caucus to pass the measure underscores the new reality of health care reform following the American Health Care Act's (AHCA) collapse in the House of Representatives last week.