March 28, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
The Republican-Dominated Kansas Legislature Just Approved a Major Obamacare Provision (Sy Mukherjee, 3/28/17, Fortune)
Republicans control more than 70% of the Kansas state legislature. And they just voted to take part in one of Obamacare's most critical programs.In a 25-14 vote, Kansas state senators voted for the state to take part in the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage for millions of low-income Americans throughout the country. That follows the Kansas state House of Representatives' similar green light for the program last week. [...]The fact that so many moderate Republicans joined with a unified Democratic caucus to pass the measure underscores the new reality of health care reform following the American Health Care Act's (AHCA) collapse in the House of Representatives last week.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 28, 2017 6:16 PM