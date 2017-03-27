ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

So in "The Good Place," an ingenious metaphysical sitcom, [Michael] Schur (the co-creator of "Parks and Recreation" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") has a couple of challenges. First, how to invent a Great Beyond that amuses viewers of many faiths (or none). Second, how to introduce conflict -- the engine of narrative and laughs -- into a perfect world.





The second first: It turns out this heaven has a few bugs in it. The biggest is Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), a self-centered heel who awakens after a fatal accident in what looks like a college admissions office. She's greeted by Michael (Ted Danson), the bow-tied "architect" who designed the bespoke subdivision in which she will spend eternity.





The Good Place, as Michael calls this higher plane, is like heaven if it were run by Whole Foods. It's a pristine, nonsectarian afterlife where arrivals are greeted by a sign reassuring them, "Everything is fine!" in the cheerful green letters of an organic cereal box.





There's no mention of any supreme beings, though, Michael says, "Every religion guessed about 5 percent" right. The residents are mostly young and attractive, by the demographic standards of the dead, and there is a ton of frozen yogurt.