ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

George W. Bush carefully avoided taking any shots at President Trump on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday. But the 43rd president did set himself apart from the 45th in one conspicuous way: He laughed at himself.





While Alec Baldwin's impersonation of Mr. Trump on "Saturday Night Live" seems to have gotten under Mr. Trump's skin, Mr. Bush fondly remembered Will Ferrell's take on him.





"I had dinner with Lorne Michaels, the head of 'Saturday Night Live,' and he said, 'I put a great speechwriter on you, and he came up with "strategery."' And I said, 'Wait a minute, I said "strategery."' And he said, 'No, you didn't say "strategery."' I said, 'I damn sure said "strategery."' He said, 'We invented it.' I said, 'Well, let me ask you this: Did he come up with 'misunderestimate?'"