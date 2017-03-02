March 2, 2017
ADD IN THE DEFEAT OF ISIS...:
The truth about Obama's economic legacy and Trump's inheritance (Christian Weller, 3/01/17, National Memo)
The current economic expansion just became the third-longest on record. The economy has been adding jobs every month for more than six years, the longest winning streak since World War II. And the federal budget deficit has sharply declined from a high of 9.8 percent of GDP in the middle of the Great Recession to a manageable 3.2 percent last year.
...and it's the easiest time to become president ever.
MORE:
Jobless claims sink 19,000 to 223,000 in new postrecession low (Jeffry Bartash, Mar 2, 2017, Marketwatch)
New claims, a measure of layoffs, have now been below the key 300,000 threshold for 104 straight weeks, according to government data.The less volatile four-week average of initial claims dropped by 6,250 to 234,250. That's the lowest level since April 1973.
