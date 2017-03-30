A FIGHT HE CAN NOT WIN:

On Sunday the president tweeted that the Freedom Caucus, along with several grass-roots conservative groups, had "saved" Obamacare and the women's health group Planned Parenthood, whose clinics provide abortion services.





The next day he wrote the Freedom Caucus "was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory".





Now it appears the president is preparing for all-out war against the intransigent congressmen - and it's a fight they seem willing to join. Shortly after Mr Trump fired his Thursday morning broadside, Justin Amash, a prominent member of the Freedom Caucus, offered his reply.





"It didn't take long for the swamp to drain Donald Trump," he tweeted. "No shame, Mr President. Almost everyone succumbs to the DC Establishment."